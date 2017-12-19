IMPORTANT OVASCIENCE, INC. INVESTOR REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors who purchased and suffered losses in OvaScience, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired OvaScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) (“OvaScience or the “Company”) securities traceable to the January 8, 2015 Secondary Public Offering (the “Offering”).

If you have incurred losses in the securities of OvaScience, Inc. and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no later than January 22, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in OvaScience, Inc.

OvaScience is a life science company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments for infertility. The Company is attempting to develop various fertility treatment options purported to enhance egg health and revolutionize in vitro fertilization (“IVF”). The Company’s Autologous Germline Mitochondrial Energy Transfer (“AUGMENT”) treatment, designed to improve the energy and health of the woman’s eggs by using mitochondria from a woman’s egg precursor cells (“EggPCs”), is available in certain IVF clinics in select international regions.

According to the field complaint, Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the very science behind AUGMENT was untested and in doubt;



the patients that had received OvaScience’s AUGMENT procedure in 2014 did not achieve a pregnancy success rate that was significantly higher than the rate achieved without the Company’s AUGMENT procedure; the Company had not chosen to undertake its studies outside of the United States, but was forced to as it did not want to meet stringent and expensive federal regulations; and

the Company was far from being profitable, or even approaching profitability.

