Breaking News
Home / Top News / Important Questions Remain with $15/hour Minimum Wage Announcement

Important Questions Remain with $15/hour Minimum Wage Announcement

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restaurants Canada supports reasonable minimum wage increases to ensure employees can keep up with the cost of living.

Although Restaurants Canada recommended a longer ramp-up period to give businesses time to adjust, we respect that today’s announcement reflects the election platform of the provincial government.

“While today’s announcement provides long-term general minimum wage predictability for restaurateurs, these annual increases are significantly higher than inflation, and Restaurants Canada members are concerned that the important question of maintaining a liquor server wage and introducing a youth wage similar to Ontario’s remain unanswered”, said Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada’s Vice President for Western Canada.

“Liquor servers have the highest earnings of all hourly employees in a licensed restaurant or bar when you factor in their gratuities,” added von Schellwitz. “Maintaining the liquor server wage is important to our licensed members, as it allows licensed restaurateurs to provide higher wages to attract and retain skilled non-gratuity earning kitchen staff. Introducing a youth wage will ensure that first-time entrants are not locked out of the workforce.”

Today’s announcement of annual hourly general minimum wage increases from the current $11.35 to $12.65 in 2018, to $13.85 in 2019, $14.60 in 2020 and $15.20 in 2021, effective each June for the next four years, is a reasonable approach. However, maintaining the liquor server wage and introducing a youth wage will help minimize the impact of these large minimum wage increases.

Restaurants Canada doesn’t want to see a repeat of the significant industry job losses in Alberta, where an arbitrary push for a $15/hour minimum wage and the elimination of the liquor server wage was too much too fast and came at the exactly the wrong time during Alberta’s economic downturn.

 We look forward to continuing to work with the Fair Wages Commission to maintain the liquor server wage and introduce a youth wage that has worked well in other jurisdictions.

 Restaurants Canada is a growing community of 30,000 foodservice businesses, including restaurants, bars, caterers, institutions and suppliers. We connect our members from coast to coast, through services, research and advocacy for a strong and vibrant restaurant industry. British Columbia’s restaurant industry directly employs 174,000 British Columbians and has total annual sales of $13 billion.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b420bdf0-ea5e-446e-b1c6-9eb0bc9fca57

CONTACT: Mark von Schellwitz
Restaurants Canada
604-685-9655
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.