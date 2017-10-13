IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:Z) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws from February 12, 2016 through August 8, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 23, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Zillow made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that the Company’s co-marketing program did not comply with the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, thus its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this information, Zillow’s stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

[email protected]

http://lundinlawpc.com/