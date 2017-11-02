Breaking News
IMPORTANT XBIOTECH, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased and suffered losses in XBiotech, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a class action  lawsuit  has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased  or otherwise  acquired shares  of XBiotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) (the “Company”) between  April 15, 2015 and  April 20, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who have incurred losses in XBiotech, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the securities of  XBiotech, Inc. and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no  later than December 26, 2017, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in XBiotech, Inc.

The filed complaint alleges that  throughout  the Class Period defendants made  false and/or misleading statements and/or failed  to disclose that:

  • the  results of its European Phase  III trial for the  treatment of colorectal cancer  with Xilonix were inconclusive;
     
  • the Company misrepresented the endpoint used in the European Study;
     
  • the Company’s  claim of a 76% increase in  improvement was misleading and  represented a relative  improvement rate;
     
  • ultimately, the Companies’ studies would not support the approval of the application  with the EMA; and
     
  • as a result of  the foregoing, Defendants’ statements  about its business  and  operations were  materially  false and  misleading  at  all relevant times.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz  LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

