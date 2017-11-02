IMPORTANT XBIOTECH, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased and suffered losses in XBiotech, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of XBiotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) (the “Company”) between April 15, 2015 and April 20, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the results of its European Phase III trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer with Xilonix were inconclusive;



the Company misrepresented the endpoint used in the European Study;



the Company’s claim of a 76% increase in improvement was misleading and represented a relative improvement rate;



ultimately, the Companies’ studies would not support the approval of the application with the EMA; and



as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

