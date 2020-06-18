ImprimisRx’s Patented Klarity-C® 0.1% Cyclosporine Preservative-Free Formulation May Now Be Prescribed By Florida’s 2,000 Optometrists

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), today announced its Klarity-C preservative-free formulation (0.1% cyclosporine emulsion) may now be prescribed by Florida’s nearly 2,000 optometrists¹ as a result of the Florida Board of Optometry’s recent additions to its Formulary of Topical Ocular Pharmaceutical Agents. Klarity-C, which has been prescribed for thousands of Americans in all 50 states, was recently recognized at a Best of Saturday Sessions presentation at the 2020 ASCRS Annual Meeting in a presentation entitled “Efficacy of Topical 0.1% Cyclosporine in Chondroitin Sulfate Ophthalmic Emulsion in Patients with Dry Eye” (click here to view the abstract). Klarity-C, which is produced according to the highest federal manufacturing standards at the ImprimisRx FDA-registered outsourcing facility, has been one of ImprimisRx’s fastest growing topical formulations.

John Saharek, President of ImprimisRx, commented, “Our Klarity-C formulation helps eye care professionals and their patients serve an unmet need in the ophthalmic prescription pharmaceutical marketplace. Our team looks forward to continuing to help improve the lives of Floridians and patients across the country by providing them with high quality personalized ophthalmic medications, like Klarity-C, at affordable prices – without the need for prior-authorizations, co-pays, deductibles, confusing discount cards or rebates.”

Prescribers interested in Klarity-C or any of the ImprimisRx family of ophthalmic formulations, please click here for more information.

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. ImprimisRx is headquartered in San Diego, CA and owns two FDA-inspected production and dispensing facilities in Ledgewood, New Jersey. There have been over one million eyes served by the formulations produced at these facilities. For more information about ImprimisRx, including ordering instructions, please visit our website, www.imprimisrx.com/.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton PharmaceuticalsSurface Pharmaceuticals, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. Harrow also owns Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Visionology, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, and Mayfield. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No ImprimisRx compounded formulation is FDA-approved. Other than drugs compounded at a registered outsourcing facility, all ImprimisRx compounded formulations require a prescription for an individually identified patient consistent with federal and state laws.

Investor Contact:
Jon Patton
[email protected]
858-704-4587

Media Contact:
Deb Holliday
Holliday Communications, Inc.
[email protected]
412-877-4519

References:

  1. “Florida – May 2019 OES State Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates” Bureau of Labor and Statistics, United State Department of Labor, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_fl.htm

Source: ImprimisRx and Harrow Health, Inc.

