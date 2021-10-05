Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Imprivata and VMware Partner to Give Clinicians Password-Free Access to Any App for Smoother, More Secure Mobile Workflows

Imprivata and VMware Partner to Give Clinicians Password-Free Access to Any App for Smoother, More Secure Mobile Workflows

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Collaboration gives clinicians more secure, no-password access to any app on iPhone® and Android™ mobile devices with a single tap of a badge

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, and VMware® (NYSE: VMW) today announced a collaboration that will free clinicians entirely from having to type passwords on mobile devices by combining Imprivata GroundControl, Imprivata OneSign®, and VMware Workspace ONE™. This new integration unlocks the full power of both company offerings with the tap of a badge to give clinicians more secure, no-password access to any app from their mobile devices.

Last month, Imprivata introduced its Enterprise Password AutoFill capability, the first and only Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution to enable rapid access to today’s healthcare and business iOS apps on shared-use mobile devices. Powered by Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata GroundControl, the solution supports personalized mobile iOS smartphone device experiences while removing the need for manual authentication, which improves clinician efficiency while enhancing security.

This Imprivata-VMware collaboration expands on the value, and helps clinicians with device access by integrating its solutions with Workspace ONE, broadening access to nearly every mobile app – including those that are healthcare-specific, regardless of authentication method.

“Today’s hyper-demanding healthcare environment requires clinicians to input lengthy usernames and complex passwords every time they want to access an application, easily burning up to 45 minutes or more of valuable time per shift and distracting from their most critical focus: patient care delivery,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “Now, security and compliance comes in concert and without compromises to productivity. Our deeper collaboration with VMware enables auto-typed passwords and passwordless workflows that allow for enhanced password complexity while dramatically improving workflows.”

Workspace ONE is an intelligence-driven digital workspace platform that enables organizations to simply and more securely deliver and manage any app on any device, anywhere. The platform integrates access control, application management and multi-platform endpoint management into a single platform to enable a Digital Clinical Workspace™ that moves with clinicians throughout their day. Imprivata extends the clinical capability of Workspace ONE through integration with Imprivata OneSign so that the clinician’s badge tap – or other authentication of digital identity – is federated to any applications being managed by Workspace ONE.

“Together, Imprivata and VMware give clinicians more secure, easy access to the real-time health information and medical data needed to improve patient care and clinician productivity,” said Mike Lonze, Director of Healthcare Alliance Engineering at VMware. “This new integration represents a huge step in providing our customers with frictionless mobile device access while ensuring security remains intact.”

Learn more about Imprivata mobile IAM and provisioning solutions at www.imprivata.com/mobile.

About Imprivata
Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.  

Media contact
Matt Eckess
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
[email protected]
(857) 217-2886

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.