The United States household robot market is likely to advance at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2024 to 2034. The market value is forecasted to reach US$ 17.1 billion by 2034. Due to the prevalence of dual-income households, home maintenance robots have become a very desirable option in the United States for managing housework and regular duties.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The household robot market value is estimated to be around US$ 14.7 billion in 2024, increasing from US$ 5 billion in 2019. Sales of household robots are expected to surge at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2034 in comparison to the 24.7% recorded from 2019 to 2023. Consequently, the household robot manufacturing industry is forecasted to garner a revenue of around US$ 96 billion by the end of the projected period.

The demand for intelligent and effective home management solutions is at an all-time high among consumers with busy professional lives. The popularity of household robots skyrocketed during the pandemic years as at-home solutions for daily activities became necessary to follow strict cleanliness routines.

By taking care of a typical home task, robotic vacuum cleaners have played a crucial role in the rise of household robots in the last decade. An increase in the percentage of the elderly population is expected to fuel the home companion robot market sales in the Western and Eastern Asia markets in the coming decade.

“To minimize human intervention and prolong cleaning life, robot vacuums and mops are being equipped with self-emptying and cleaning stations. Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements and their integration with household robots are aiding in the development of companion robots that can communicate with their owners,” says Sneha Verghese , Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Household Robot Market Study Report:

The market is predicted to witness an absolute growth opportunity of US$ 80 billion over the next ten years.

The United States currently accounts for 17.7% of the market, which is poised to advance further at a CAGR of 20.8% through 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom holds a lucrative market and is forecasted to thrive at a 21.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

China is the leading manufacturer of household robots in Asia, which is likely to develop further at a CAGR of 21% until 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated in nature as most of the leading players are currently located in China, Europe, and the United States. Industry-wide initiatives, like the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society standards, are underway to create standards for data security, connectivity, and robot design.

Recent Developments

According to some leaked documents in May 2023, Amazon Inc. has a new generative AI technology dubbed Burnham, which can make its Astro home robot smarter. As per these confidential docs obtained by Insider, Amazon is working on a covert new AI robot project to provide smart home robots with intelligence and a conversational spoken interface. Large language models and other cutting-edge AI are anticipated to enable the robot to engage in a Q&A dialogue on what it saw and take action.

In January 2024, Samsung introduced a spherical home robot, Ballie, for those who need a little additional assistance around the house. Samsung has been introducing seemingly prototypes of Ballie since 2020. However, this revised model is the company’s first real effort to create a companion robot for the house, as opposed to merely a motorized device like an intelligent vacuum cleaner.

Household Robot Market Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 14.7 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 96 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 20.6 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Component, and By Region Key Companies Profiled Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered by Household Robot Industry Survey Report:

By Type:

Domestic

Entertainment

By Component:

Product

Services

By Application:

House Cleaning

Lawn Mowing

Companionship

Toys and Hobby

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

