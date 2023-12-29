PTI party uses ‘voice clone’ of imprisoned opposition leader to give impassioned speech in ‘virtual rally’Artificial intelligence allowed Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan to campaign from behind bars on Monday, with a voice clone of the opposition leader giving an impassioned speech on his behalf.Khan has been locked up since August and is being tried for leaking classified documents, allegations he says have been trumped up to stop him contesting general elections due in February. Continue reading…

