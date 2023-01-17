Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth.

LONDON, England, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, today announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.

A respected CEO and industry veteran, Timmer brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning strategy, corporate development, operations and talent development. He has a deep knowledge of the rapidly changing multichannel e-commerce environment, as well as a history of helping customers innovate to address the growing complexities in managing the sale and fulfillment of goods at scale. His industry expertise and network, successful M&A experience and proven track record of organic international expansion will allow Linnworks to further solidify its position as the strategic growth partner for omnichannel sellers globally.

“I’m excited to join Linnworks at a time when the retail experience is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace,” said Timmer. “Linnworks is uniquely positioned to help growing brands and retailers meet the needs and high expectations of today’s modern consumer, and I look forward to working with our talented team to drive even greater customer success.”

Timmer joins Linnworks from eoStar, an end-to-end software solution for direct store delivery distributors that provides leading route accounting, order management and warehouse management functionality, and where as CEO, he led the company through significant growth while achieving consistently high client satisfaction. Prior to eoStar, Timmer served as Chief Revenue Officer at BluJay Solutions (now E2Open), which was an evolution of a West Michigan company, Lean Logistics, that he helped to both start and grow to unforeseen levels of success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris as CEO of Linnworks as the leader we believe will bring the company to its next level of growth,” said Peter Chung, a managing director, and Grant Schachter, a principal at Marlin Equity Partners. “We look forward to supporting Chris and the leadership team as Linnworks becomes the breakaway player in the IMS/OMS global marketplace.”

“We also want to recognize the contributions of Callum Campbell, whose leadership brought us to where we are in the Linnworks journey today,” added Roland Pezzutto, a managing director, and Nigel Clifford, an operating executive at Marlin Equity Partners. Campbell will continue to serve as a director on the company’s board.

About Linnworks

Linnworks connects modern sellers with their customers around the world through inventory and order management software designed for the effortless economy. Linnworks powers businesses to drive growth and boost brand success, processing over $8 billion in gross merchandise value each year globally and serving product sellers across the customer journey from startups to scale-ups to some of the world’s largest, recognizable brands. For more information, please visit www.linnworks.com.

