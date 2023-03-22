Chief Science Officer describes compelling preclinical data supporting continued development of PLACCINE as a differentiated, next-generation vaccine modality

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer, presented data on the company’s PLACCINE platform at the Vaccine Technology Summit 2023 in Boston. Dr. Anwer’s presentation, delivered yesterday, is titled “A Novel DNA Vaccine Platform with Potential to Create Next Generation Vaccines,” and can be found on the company’s website [here].

Dr. Anwer reviewed the company’s work in advancing its PLACCINE modality and the promising preclinical data generated to date. Among topics presented was the ability of this multi-valent technology to achieve broad spectrum immunity from a single DNA plasmid with a synthetic delivery system. This ability is independent of virus, device or liquid nanoparticle formulations. The data presented showed:

Robust immunogenicity and protection in SARS-CoV-2 models

Durable cellular or humoral responses detectable for more than 12 months

Comparable protection activity to a commercial mRNA vaccine in a booster-dose comparison

Superior immune quality versus the mRNA vaccine in a single-dose comparison

In addition, the PLACCINE modality had important distinguishing advantages for a commercial vaccine, including a shelf-life at 4⁰C for greater than nine months, and the ability for simple, rapid and scalable manufacturing.

Commenting on the presentation, Dr. Anwer said, “I was honored to present our PLACCINE preclinical data in front of such a prestigious gathering of vaccine professionals from around the world. With its durable and broad-spectrum immunity and immune quality, longer shelf-life at workable, standard refrigerated temperatures and flexible manufacturing, we are optimistic about our ongoing work to develop PLACCINE as a potentially superior alternative to current approaches.”

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies.

IMUNON has two platform technologies: the TheraPlas modality for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PLACCINE modality for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the company is conducting preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a nucleic acid vaccine candidate targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus to validate its PLACCINE platform. IMUNON’s platform technologies are based on the delivery of nucleic acids with novel synthetic delivery systems that are independent of viral vectors or devices. IMUNON will continue to leverage these platforms and to advance the technological frontier of nucleic acid-based products to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

