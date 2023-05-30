New data show continued durability of response over 14 months with humoral immune responses increasing over time

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer, presented new PlaCCine preclinical data at the 2023 Viruses and Cells – Gordon Research Conference in Barcelona. Dr. Khursheed’s presentation, titled “A Novel DNA Vaccine Approach to Prophylactic and Therapeutic Vaccines,” was delivered on May 25, 2023, and described IMUNON’S PlaCCine technology platform for the development of next-generation vaccines. Dr. Anwer’s presentation is available [here].

Results from preclinical studies in a PlaCCine COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated characteristics that address the limitations of current commercial vaccines by offering enhanced breadth of protection to emerging variants, persistence and robust cellular immunity, as well as stability at workable temperatures. Importantly, humoral immune responses specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen were persistent over a 14-month post-vaccination period in mice, while the T-cell responses from PlaCCine COVID-19 vaccines after 14 months were higher than a commercial mRNA vaccine.

In another mouse study, the humoral response to a single dose of a commercial mRNA vaccine plateaued within 14 days after vaccination while the response continued to increase over time with a PlaCCine vaccine, demonstrating improved durability. In addition, PlaCCine was stable for at least eight months at refrigerated temperatures and for at least one month at room temperature.

Dr. Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer of IMUNON, said, “These preclinical findings underscore the potential of our PlaCCine platform to produce next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that address the limitations of the current commercial products. We are delighted the data continue to show greater durability of response, which is vitally important as we experience vaccine fatigue in populations asked to be inoculated multiple times a year. In addition, our plug-and-play approach permitting the design and development of vaccines to new variants or targets within three months from receipt of antigen sequences bodes well for our program as we identify new target pathogens. In the meantime, we continue to advance pre-Investigational New Drug activities and expect to file an IND with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for our SARS-CoV-2 proof-of-concept vaccine, with Phase 1 studies expected to begin in early 2024.”

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies.

IMUNON has two platform technologies: the TheraPlas modality for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PlaCCine modality for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a nucleic acid vaccine candidate targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus to validate its PlaCCine platform. IMUNON’s platform technologies are based on the delivery of nucleic acids with novel synthetic delivery systems that are independent of viral vectors or devices. IMUNON will continue to leverage these platforms and to advance the technological frontier of nucleic acid-based products to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

