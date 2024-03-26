The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) relaxed regulations on a widely prescribed abortion pill, and while legal experts say that the case could be tossed due to a lack of standing, the justices appeared skeptical of the idea that the FDA could face no liability.
Erin Hawley, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, argued the case on behalf of a group of doctors challenging the FDA’s loose access restrictions on m
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New Mexico regulators worry about US plans to ship radioactive waste back from Texas - March 26, 2024
- Donald Trump is selling $60 ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles ahead of Easter - March 26, 2024
- Biden claims he commuted ‘many, many times’ by train on vehicle-only Francis Scott Key Bridge in latest gaffe - March 26, 2024