In-App Advertising Market is Expected to Reach USD 312.48 Billion at a CAGR of 17.32% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Adoption for Brand Promotion to Boost In-App Advertising Market Growth

New York, US, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ In-App Advertising Market Research Report: by Platform, Ad-Format, Application Type and Region – Forecast to 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 312.48 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 17.32% during the assessment timeframe.

In-App Advertising Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of mobile advertising for brand promotion will boost market growth over the forecast period. Mobile advertising comprises interstitials, video advertisements, and banner advertising that are used for promoting many products and brands.

In-App Advertising Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global in-app advertising market report include-

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Facebook Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Google LLC (US)

Amobee Inc. (US)

MoPub Inc (US)

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US)

InMobi (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

Tapjoy, Inc. (US)

In-App Advertising Market Opportunities

Use of VR and AR to offer Robust Opportunities

The increasing use of VR and AR will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. These platforms make it possible to run sophisticated advertising. Through these elements, excellent and effective advertisements are made possible. The majority of in-app advertising today use VR and AR. This advancement opens the door to new advertising innovations and methods. The market as a whole will become more diverse when AR and VR are integrated.

In-App Advertising Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 312.48 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 17.32% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The usage of AR and VR will create exceptional growth opportunities Key Market Drivers Penetration of social media is a crucial driver for the in-app advertising market

The past and current location details of the user are used in-app advertising

Restraints

Technical Issues to act as Market Restraint

Technical issues such as testing ads for the in-app advertising for different smartphone software’s such as Android and iOS consumes a lot of time as the display contents of both software’s are different. This may serve as a market restraint in the forecast period.

In-App Advertising Market Challenges

Privacy Concerns to act as Market Challenge

The privacy concerns related to in-app advertising coupled with lack of awareness regarding cost-effective advertising may act as market challenges in the forecast period.

In-App Advertising Market Segmentation

The global in-app advertising market is bifurcated based on platform, ad-format and application type.

By platform, Android will lead the market over the forecast period. The high number of free Android applications that use in-app advertising as a revenue-generating method is one of the elements fueling the rise of in-app advertising in the Android market, and will grow at the quickest rate.

By ad-format, video ad-format will dominate the market over the forecast period. It has been demonstrated that the video format engages more customers by providing them with interactive, higher-value content. In order to increase ROI, video advertising requires monitoring channel performance and cutting spending on underperforming channels. As a result, more businesses start using in-app videos as a medium for advertising.

By application type, online shopping and fashion will spearhead the market over the forecast period. In-app advertising campaigns are being used more frequently by e-commerce applications to increase click-through rates and assure better targeting. Additionally, it facilitates online shoppers’ ability to study product images and comprehend specifics, increasing website traffic.

COVID-19 Analysis

Around the world, the COVID-19 virus is affecting numerous businesses. Currently, the advertising sector is dealing with a number of difficulties. Markets in the financial, travel, automotive, and retail sectors are suffering severe losses. Restrictions and lockdowns are the main culprits behind the losses. Different verticals’ operations are progressively slowing down. However, usage of mobile phones is increasing at the moment. The rate of advertisements is rising in the gaming, ticketing, and app industries.

As a result, the market for in-app advertising is expanding quickly. Market restrictions do not exist. These adverts are accessible to the target population via cellphones and internet. The adoption of cost-effective advertisements is being sparked by a number of losses in many businesses. Nowadays, a lot of businesses like affordable advertisements. These elements collectively result in high standards for in-app advertising. These days, video advertisements are becoming increasingly popular. These elements are having a beneficial impact, according to in-app advertising market research.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead In-app Advertising Market

The presence of market players like Google, Facebook, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tune Inc., among others, and their ongoing investments in the sector, are what are driving the growth of the in-app advertising market in North America. The region’s in-app advertising business has benefited from rising smartphone adoption and the popularity of mobile applications. The market for in-app advertising in the area is expanding as a result of the ongoing rise in mobile ad spending in nations like the US & Canada. Due to factors including high disposable income, high adoption of smartphones & tablets, high-speed wireless internet connectivity, and the presence of numerous significant international retailers and well-established organizations, North America is now the top market for in-app advertising. The U.S. and U.K. marketplaces are more developed, and people in these nations frequently accept new products and technologies first. Due to the immense recognition of online shopping, gaming, messaging, and other apps, there is an increased need for mobile-based advertisements across numerous industries, which is another factor contributing to the market expansion. Due to the bigger advertising budgets of North American businesses, it is projected that in-app advertising will be more popular in these regions.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in In-App Advertising Market

Over the course of the assessment period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in in-app advertising. The major market growth drivers are anticipated to be the rapidly rising smartphone penetration coupled with expanding internet infrastructure, the expansion of global businesses in developing markets due to rapid urbanization, and the rising preference for online shopping in developing economies in the Asia Pacific region.

