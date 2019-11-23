In bid to repair ties, Japan and South Korea agree to summit next month

Japan and South Korea agreed on Saturday to hold formal talks next month, taking a step towards improving relations strained by decades of acrimony over their wartime past and exacerbated by a simmering trade dispute.
