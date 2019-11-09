In Brazil, newly freed Lula sets up clash with Bolsonaro’s right-wing

Brazil’s former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday attacked right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for impoverishing working Brazilians and vowed to unite the left to win the 2022 elections in a speech one day after being freed from jail.
