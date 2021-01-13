In-building Wireless Market revenue to cross USD 20 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major in-building wireless market players include Commscope, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

According to latest report “In-building Wireless Market by Component (Infrastructure, Service), Deployment (Urban, Rural), End-user (Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Government, Residential), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of in-building wireless will cross $20 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for improved in-building coverage and need to lower the costs associated with indoor connectivity are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The growing demand to provide reliable network connectivity across entire property is projected to support the market demand. The advanced capability to support multiple applications over a single layer of infrastructure is supporting the adoption of in-building wireless solutions. In-building wireless solutions feature distributed antenna structures to transmit wireless carrier signals across the facility. The construction enterprises are using in-building wireless solutions to cater to changing customer requirements and ensure significant property value.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4881

The microcell infrastructure segment in the in-building wireless market will showcase growth rate of around 10% till 2026. The microcell installations are effective within a radius of 1 mile and require power level of 10 watts. These systems are deployed at a relatively smaller facility and act as mini cellular towers. These towers cover an area of approximately 25,000 sq. ft. and ensure robust indoor signal coverage. For efficient performance, microcells are required to be integrated with a broadband internet network.

The in-building wireless market for support & maintenance service segment is estimated to attain a CAGR of 10% through 2026. The companies are adopting maintenance services to ensure the quality of service and effective functioning of in-building wireless infrastructure. With technology evolution, the building enterprises collaborate with service providers to support infrastructure advancements and implementations at building facilities. This helps building owners to ensure effective performance of in-building wireless devices such as DAS, small cells, etc.

The acceptance of in-building wireless solutions in urban infrastructure facilities is increasing consistently owing to the need for expansive network services. Urban infrastructure consists stadiums, urban streets, airports, railway stations, etc. Facility operators face challenges to identify and correct capacity shortfalls in these high-traffic areas. The need for effective management of expected traffic offloads is predicted to drive the demand for in-building wireless solutions.

Industrial end use segment is anticipated to hold the in-building wireless market share of over 25% by 2026. The modern industrial facilities consist of advanced sensor devices, machine equipment, transport vehicles, etc. The in-building wireless solutions assist enterprises to integrate industrial components and devices. These also ensure quality of service and improved performance across the industrial infrastructure. Several companies operating in the market, such as Nokia Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc., assist enterprises to integrate in-building wireless systems and IoTs.

Europe in-building wireless market will account for 20% of revenue share by 2026 propelled by extensive digitization and telecom infrastructure expansion. In addition, due to COVID-19 crisis, the enterprises across diverse industry verticals instructed their employees to work from home. In May 2020, according to a report from the Ministry of Labour, France, approximately 25% of employees in France were working remotely from home by the end of March. Considering the figures, the need to ensure streamlined cellular connectivity within residential building enterprises is set to fuel the demand for in-building wireless solutions.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4881

Major players operating in the market are Commscope, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, etc. The companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced infrastructure framework.

Some major findings of the in-building Wireless market report include:

The extensive need for higher data rate throughput for corporate applications, such as teleconferencing in building environment, is supporting technology development in the market.

North America is poised to hold a major industry share for infrastructure solutions impelled by widespread presence of technology enterprises.

In Europe, the favorable government initiatives to expand internet infrastructure and extensive digitization are slated to foster the market expansion.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 In-Building Wireless Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 Impact by region

3.3.2 Impact by value chain

3.3.3 Impact by competitive landscape

3.4 Technological evolution

3.5 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1 5G Radio Access Network (RAN)

3.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning

3.6.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.11 Growth potential analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/in-building-wireless-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]