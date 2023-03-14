The in-building wireless market is a dynamic and rapidly growing market that is driven by the demand for connectivity and the emergence of new technologies. With the right solutions and strategies, the in-building wireless market has the potential to transform the way we live, work, and communicate in the connected world.

NEWARK, Del, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global in-building wireless market is estimated to augment at a robust CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market was worth US$ 12,550 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth US$ 23,450.5 million by 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the surging demand for better connectivity and enhanced network services over the evaluation period. These services have resulted in increased usage of bandwidth-intensive applications.

In-building wireless solutions are in high demand due to the integration of high-speed connectivity with novel technologies, and the ever-evolving technology ensures that the market will continue to grow. Furthermore, the growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is attributed to market growth. In addition to that, augmenting data traffic, as well as increased smartphone penetration, will support market demand.

Throughout the flu season, the penetration of smartphones increased significantly, as is data consumption, propelling the growth of in-building wireless systems. Technological advances are expected to drive the growth of in-building wireless systems in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from In-Building Wireless Market

North America holds more than 35% of the market share. This is evident from the fact that majority of the US citizens have access to internet.

Europe holds more than 20% of the market share due to services helping the enterprises in maintenance of high-performance, resiliency, and higher availability of multi-technology network across the industry.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in in-building wireless market due to penetration of internet at lightning speed.

Competitive Landscape

In order to stay ahead of the competition, crucial stakeholders are concentrating on developing new products and services. Key market players are investing heftily in research and development activities. Furthermore, strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions will continue to dominate the in-building wireless market’s competitive landscape.

Alcatel Lucent and Jay Kay Systems Consulting Inc. collaborated in September 2022 to provide expert IT solutions to Canadian businesses. By offering wireless products and network management solutions, the company focuses on providing innovative and cost-effective IT solutions. AT & T announced in August 2022 that it is expanding its 5G network on FirstNet by building and improving connectivity for America’s public with FirstNet as a wireless backup.

In-building wireless alludes to communication services that offer connectivity to the interiors of a building where signals from core infrastructure cannot be received. Attributing to bandwidth-intensive applications, the demand for better connectivity and enhanced network services has increased significantly over the years.

Along similar lines, with the integration of high-speed connectivity with novel technologies, in-building wireless solutions have come a long way in terms of efficiency and the ever-evolving technology is ensuring that the market will progress on a positive growth trajectory.

Alcatel Lucent, Cobham PLC, Corning Incorporated, Smiths Group PLC, Verizon Communication, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Anixter Inc., Commscope, Inc., Ericsson, TE Connectivity, Ethertronics, Lord and Company Technologies, Betacom Incorporated, Lemko Corporation, Oberon Inc and Telecommunication Systems, Inc are some prominent manufacturers in-building wireless market.

More Insights into the In-Building Wireless Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global in-building wireless market over the evaluation period. The growth of the market is attributed to the widespread internet penetration and high demand among businesses for high-speed connectivity. According to the World Bank, nearly 55% of the US population has access to the internet, and the figure is growing every year.

The prominent market players with significant revenue opportunities are likely to expand their services. In the in-building wireless market, North America is expected to hold 38.5% of the market.

Network integration services are increasingly assisting enterprises in the region in upgrading, consolidating, and constructing a dynamic in-building wireless network infrastructure. The provision of design, deployment, integration testing, and customized solutions to enterprises is accelerating the growth of in-building wireless.

These services aid enterprises in maintaining resiliency, high performance, and high availability with a secure, always-on, scalable, and multi-technology network across businesses. Europe is expected to have a 22.1% market share in the in-building wireless market.

Key Segments Profiled in the In-building Wireless Industry Survey

by Solutions:

System Components

Services

by System Components:

Antennas

Cabling

Distributed Antenna System

Repeaters

Small Cells

by Business Models:

Carrier

Enterprise

Host

by End Users:

Commercials

Government

Hospitals

Industrial Uses

Institutions

Retail

by Business Type:

Existing

New

by Building Size:

Large and Medium Buildings

Small Buildings

by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

