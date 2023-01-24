Pump anywhere, any time, and hands free with Medela’s most discreet, ultra-lightweight* and anatomically shaped collection cups designed to optimize comfort and milk supply; New Pregnancy & Nursing Apparel from Medela with Keep Cool technology offers breathable zones to keep cool and dry all day long

McHenry, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms1, announced today the launch of its first in-bra, wearable breast pump solution, the new Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump. The new pump features ultra-lightweight, comfortable and discreet collection cups that connect to a portable pump motor to deliver an exceptional hands-free pumping experience. The collection cups include proven technology that breastfeeding parents can count on from Medela, allowing for removal of up to 11.8% more milk faster than traditional breast pump shields.2

Medela also announced an expanded collection of maternity and nursing apparel which features Keep CoolTM technology and offers quick-dry breathing zones, designed to keep moms cool and dry throughout the day and night.

“We are committed to being the brand that families can count on throughout their breastfeeding journey, and we’re excited to introduce our Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump and new nursing apparel as a reflection of that mission,” explains Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of Medela. “We know moms care about having a pump that is comfortable and discreet, designed to help her pump more milk. The new Hands-free Collection Cups feature our proven technology while providing an ultra-lightweight wearable solution. Paired with the latest technology to keep moms cool and dry, our new apparel collection offers mothers the comfort they need to provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose.”

The Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump was developed with breastfeeding families in mind, drawing on Medela’s 60 years of scientific research in the field of lactation and breastfeeding:

Optimize output and comfort. The Freestyle Hands-free Collection Cups are shaped to fit the lactating breast3 and offer comfort while worn, without weighing down the breast. The in-bra cups feature Medela’s patented 105-degree breast shield, shown to increase milk output.2 Designed based on Medela’s extensive research, the Hands-free Collection Cups have an intentional droplet shape which offers better support where the most milk-making tissue exists.4,5 The transparent cup allows mom to verify correct nipple alignment and provides visual confirmation of milk flow. This is critical given that the first milk ejection during pumping accounts for more than one-third of the total milk volume,2,3 as milk let-down, the reflex that makes breast milk flow, can often not be sensed by mom during pumping.4

Lightweight. Each Hands-free Collection Cup weighs 2.7 oz (76 grams), and the full system (pump and cups) weighs less than 1 pound (450g), making it one of the lightest in-bra systems in the market today. Designed to work with Medela’s award-winning Freestyle breast pump, the pump stays in your pocket, so it doesn’t weigh on the breast. The collection cups are compatible with pumping bras such as Medela’s 3-in-1 Nursing & Pumping Bra, which features full drop-down bra cups for nursing and front access for pumping milk.

Easy to assemble and clean. The full set includes two Hands-free Collection Cups, four 105-degree shields in two different sizes (21mm and 24mm), and two membranes – totalling three simple parts (collection cup, shield, membrane) per collection cup to wash (by hand or in the top rack of the dishwasher) and can be reassembled in three easy steps.

The full set includes two Hands-free Collection Cups, four 105-degree shields in two different sizes (21mm and 24mm), and two membranes – totalling three simple parts (collection cup, shield, membrane) per collection cup to wash (by hand or in the top rack of the dishwasher) and can be reassembled in three easy steps. Access to breastfeeding support you can count on. The Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump connects with the parent-favorite Medela FamilyTM mobile app, to track pumping sessions, battery life and freezer supply. Like a smart assistant for new parents, users can get trusted answers to their breastfeeding and pumping questions from the Medela Family personal helper – a virtual assistant created by certified lactation experts that references research-based insights and tips for breastfeeding success. Visit medela.com/medelafamily to access this free app and learn more.

The wearable Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump is online at Medela.us with free shipping, as well as available online through Amazon, Target and Walmart. The hands-free pump solution is also available now through major medical suppliers that accept insurance, including Aeroflow, Byram, 1NaturalWay, Pumping Essentials and Yummy Mummy. For Canadian shoppers, the Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump is available online at Medelastore.ca with free shipping and also for sale at Amazon, Babies “R” Us and Walmart.ca beginning January 2023. It will be on shelf at Walmart beginning May 2023.

Expanding Medela’s portfolio of offerings, Medela has introduced its new maternity and nursing apparel collection featuring unique Keep Cool technology. Each bra is designed to support mothers prenatally through the duration of their breastfeeding journey, with a Keep Cool Bra for all day wear, Keep Cool Sleep Bra, for comfort overnight, and Keep Cool Ultra Bra, with perforated foam cups for added discretion. As skin is often more sensitive during pregnancy and while breastfeeding, the collection is also wireless and seamless to prevent unwanted pressure on sensitive areas.

The Keep Cool apparel collection is available in colors of black and chai, with sizes S-XL. In line with Medela’s global commitment to improve our environmental impact, all new apparel items now come in sustainable 100% recycled packaging. Learn more about these initiatives at MedelaCares.com. All Medela nursing and maternity apparel are available now at Medela online store for US shoppers and Canadian shoppers, as well as at Amazon US and Amazon Canada.

To celebrate World Pumping Day on January 27 and the launch of Medela’s new products, Medela is giving away five Freestyle Hands-free breast pumps with 3-in-1 Nursing & Pumping Bras. To enter, follow the instructions on the January 27 post on Medela’s US Instagram or Medela’s Canada Instagram account.

A video highlighting the design and easy-to-clean features of Freestyle Hands-free can be viewed here.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

Medela and 2-Phase Expression wordmark and logo are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. PersonalFit Flex, Medela Family, Keep Cool, and Freestyle are trademarks of Medela.

*Only 76 grams (0.16 pounds) per collection cup

