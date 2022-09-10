Breaking News
felene vodka
In Collaboration with the White House’s National Space Council, COSI Launches National Space Council-themed Learning Lunchbox with “Your Place in Space” Board Game

COSI will distribute thousands of National Space Council-themed STEM kits with specialty game boards in collaboration with the White House National Space Council’s priority to promote career awareness of space opportunities

Creating Clouds

Superintendent Millard House and students at Burbank Middle School interact with hands-on science experiments.
Group Photo at Burbank Middle School

Students and administrators gather for a group photo at Burbank Middle School with their Learning Lunchbox science kits from COSI.
Houston, Texas, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted by USA Today’s 10Best, in collaboration with the White House’s National Space Council’s priority to promote career awareness of space opportunities are delivering hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) kits, called Learning Lunchboxes and the Your Place in Space board game, to inspire youth and families around space and jobs. The collaboration with the National Space Council was announced today by Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, Texas and at a visit from the President of the United States, Joe Biden in Columbus, Ohio.

The Your Place in Space board game is a resource that highlights the importance of space exploration, space career pathways, such as food science, satellites and more across federal agencies. The kit highlights the twelve federal agencies of the National Space Council and their associated careers within the space industry.

Learning Lunchboxes are fun and interactive kits providing five, hands-on activities that engage participants to “do science” while showcasing the diversity in STEM careers. The Your Place in Space board game will be inside each Learning Lunchbox kit, further inspiring the users around careers in space.

As part of the launch, COSI is distributing over 1,500 National Space Council-themed kits and the Your Place in Space board games throughout the city of Houston. 

“COSI’s mission is to engage, inspire and transform lives and communities. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of JFK’s inspirational speech to deliver us to the moon, we can inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers as we head back to space with the Artemis program sending the first woman and person of color to the moon,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “We are grateful for this partnership and the leadership of Vice President Kamala Harris, the National Space Council and the White House to help create the Your Place in Space board game, sure to inspire countless minds around space careers, and deliver this latest “kit of inspiration” directly to youth and families through this innovative collaboration.”

COSI has traditionally distributed kits at local food banks across the U.S. and around the world to help feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds. This innovative, community-based model brings together other informal and formal education leaders to highlight the importance of STEM and to help bridge the education gap.

COSI has distributed Learning Lunchbox kits throughout the U.S. and internationally.  COSI recently partnered with NASA to distribute over 30,000 kits across the U.S., and the U.S. State Department to showcase STEM innovation through the Learning Lunchboxes at the World Fair in Dubai. COSI has also distributed these kits in England, France, Barbados and other countries.

For more information, please visit COSI.org/connect.

About COSI
COSI, the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted by USA Today’s 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio, with all things science for 58 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, “hands-on fun” brand of learning. COSI has been awarded five EMMY awards for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional and national community, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite and online experiences.

 

 

 

