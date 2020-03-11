In crushing blow to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scores big Michigan win

Joe Biden won Michigan’s crucial Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party’s presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders’ fading White House bid.
