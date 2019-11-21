In debate, Democratic White House contenders back impeachment inquiry of Trump

Democratic White House contenders backed the impeachment inquiry of Republican President Donald Trump during a debate on Wednesday, saying his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was an example of the administration’s corruption.
