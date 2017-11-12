BEIRUT (Reuters) – A country long divided by sectarian conflicts, Lebanon has found a rare point of unity since Saad al-Hariri’s shock resignation as prime minister: Lebanese of all stripes want him to come back from Saudi Arabia and to continue his work as premier.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Merkel urges compromises as coalition talks enter final stretch - November 12, 2017
- France frets over ‘internal’ threat two years after Paris attacks - November 12, 2017
- In demanding Hariri’s return, Lebanese find rare unity - November 12, 2017