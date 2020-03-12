In dramatic step, Trump restricts travel from Europe to US to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent people from 26 European countries from traveling to the United States for a month as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.
