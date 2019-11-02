In election pitch, UK PM Johnson backs his deal over no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put his Brexit withdrawal deal at the centre of his election campaign, rejecting an electoral pact with the Brexit Party that would mean he would have to embrace leaving the European Union without a deal.
