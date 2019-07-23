In Final Stages of Festival Run, “Jim Allison: Breakthrough” to Screen at Woods Hole Film Festival

The new documentary film on Dr. Jim Allison, 2018 Nobel Prize Winner for the invention of cancer immunotherapy, will screen at Woods Hole Film Festival after its World Premiere at South by Southwest

Uncommon Productions (“Uncommon”) recently announced the screening of its latest documentary, Jim Allison: Breakthrough at the Woods Hole Film Festival (“WHFF”) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Directed by filmmaker Bill Haney, narrated by Woody Harrelson and featuring music by Willie Nelson and harmonica player Mickey Raphael and a score by Mark Orton and Mickey Raphael, the film World Premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival (“South by Southwest”) in March and will premiere at WHFF on Tuesday, July 30th at 4:30pm at the Redfield Auditorium with director Bill Haney present for a Q&A.

Jim Allison: Breakthrough is the story of Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Dr. Jim Allison, and his journey to discover how the immune system can cure cancer. Filmed before his Nobel nomination, the documentary paints a richly entertaining portrait of an unconventional, iconoclastic scientist who for decades waged an often-lonely fight to bring his revolutionary cancer therapy to patients.

“I was interested in doing a documentary that united Americans. We live in a polarized time,” said director Bill Haney. “One of the blessings of Jim’s work is there are no Americans who are pro-cancer. By watching the amazing work of Jim and his team of inspiring collaborators, we can see how to work together for the common good. The scientific revolution that Jim has sparked in immuno-oncology is changing the lives of millions of patients and their families, worldwide.”

Jim Allison: Breakthrough director Bill Haney is the co-founder of Boston and L.A.-based Uncommon Productions, and has written, directed, or produced 17 films including The Price of Sugar, which won the audience award at South by Southwest in 2007, and The Last Mountain, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival (“Sundance”) in 2011. He is also a tech entrepreneur and inventor, having started his first company as a freshman in college. Bill is the co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics, a biotech company developing NK-cell based therapies to cure cancer, and the co-founder and CEO of Skyhawk Therapeutics, a biotech developing small molecules to correct RNA splicing disease ranging from neurological conditions to major cancers. Both are based in the Boston area (www.dragonflytx.com or www.skyhawktx.com).

Following its World Premiere at South by Southwest, Jim Allison: Breakthrough has screened at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham, NC; Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival in Minneapolis, MN; Independent Film Festival Boston in Boston, MA; DocLands Documentary Film Festival in San Rafael, CA; and Seattle International Film Festival in Seattle, WA. The film will have a limited theatrical release in Fall 2019.

For more information on Jim Allison: Breakthrough, visit www.breakthroughdoc.com

About Uncommon Productions

Founded in 2000 by Tim Disney and Bill Haney, Uncommon Productions produces documentary and feature films that inspire, enlighten, and engage

With offices on both the East and West Coast and producing partners worldwide, we are uniquely positioned to deliver quality media for theater, television and home video.

