In frigid Times Square, relief arrives with the new year

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Intrepid revelers from around the world endured hours of waiting in a frigid Times Square on Sunday to witness the glittering New Year’s Eve ball make its annual descent at midnight, undeterred and perhaps reassured by a massive police presence.
