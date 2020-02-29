In good early sign for Biden, exit polls find Clyburn endorsement influential in South Carolina

About six in 10 voters in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday said influential congressman James Clyburn’s endorsement of Joe Biden was a factor in their decision – a good early sign for Biden’s chances in the pivotal early nominating state, early exit polls showed.
