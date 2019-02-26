In his grandfather’s footsteps, North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vietnam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became the first leader of his isolated country to travel to Vietnam since his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, visited in 1964 when he arrived on Tuesday for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Story spiked: Kim’s Hanoi hotel masterstroke undone as White House press evicted - February 26, 2019
- India says carried out air strike on ‘terror camps’ inside Pakistan - February 26, 2019
- Indian defense ministry says no information about air violations into Pakistan - February 26, 2019