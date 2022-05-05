Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / IN HONOR OF MOTHER’S DAY, WIENERSCHNITZEL TREATS MOMS TO A DELICIOUS FREE MEAL

IN HONOR OF MOTHER’S DAY, WIENERSCHNITZEL TREATS MOMS TO A DELICIOUS FREE MEAL

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

On May 8th, the world’s largest hot dog chain offers moms a FREE Chili Dog, Small Fries & Small Drink

Wienerschnitzel Mother’s Day

Mom's Eat Free!
Mom’s Eat Free!

Irvine, California, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wienerschnitzel cooked up a MOMumental deal to celebrate that special person you call Mom. In honor of Mother’s Day, the largest hot dog chain in the world is treating moms to a tasty FREE meal, which includes a scrumptious Chili Dog, Small Fries and Small Drink. This yummy deal is only valid May 8th. Proof of mom-bership required. Examples include bringing your kids, showing us adorable photos or just saying #momlife.

 

“This Mother’s Day, let us take care of the cooking so you can celebrate the supermom in your life,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel.

 

To find a Wienerschnitzel location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

 

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain is fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” so they gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. 

Attachment

  • Wienerschnitzel Mother’s Day 
CONTACT: Douglas Koegeboehn
Galardi Group
9498922635
dkoegeboehn@galardigroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.