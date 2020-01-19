In impeachment document, Democrats say Trump endangers security, Trump denies

Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the country’s system of government.
