In a state as solidly Republican as Indiana, the May primary is the real competition.
Four months out, five candidates are still jockeying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in an unusually crowded field. Annual campaign finance reports filed Wednesday reflect a multimillion-dollar race that has become a competition of who can out-conservative the others for primary votes in a state with historically low turnout.
Two-term Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, cannot run again becau
