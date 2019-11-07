In joint case with U.S., China jails nine fentanyl smugglers

A Chinese court on Thursday imprisoned nine people, one whom got a suspended death sentence, on charges of smuggling fentanyl into the United States, in the first such case the two countries had worked on together.
