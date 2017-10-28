In Kenya election re-run, polling incomplete and next steps uncertain

KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) – Kenyans who boycotted a repeat presidential election voiced relief on Saturday after authorities indefinitely delayed further attempts to hold the vote in some opposition areas due to the risk of violence.
