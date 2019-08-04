In less than a minute, gunman kills nine people in Ohio mass shooting

A gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding 27 others, authorities said, in the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a day.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Walmart massacre in Texas probed as domestic terror case - August 4, 2019
- Hong Kong government: protests are pushing city to ‘extremely dangerous edge’ - August 4, 2019
- Democrats target Trump rhetoric after deadly mass shootings - August 4, 2019