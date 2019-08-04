In less than a minute, Ohio gunman kills nine people, including sister

A gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people including his sister and wounding 27 others, authorities said, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in less than a day.
