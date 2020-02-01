In Mexico, “El Chapo’s” daughter ties knot in state cathedral

The daughter of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman married another offspring of a drug empire in a lavish ceremony held in the cathedral of Sinaloa’s state capital Culiacan, Mexican media reported, in a new display of her family’s prominence.
