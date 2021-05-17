Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / In Mixed Ruling for NCLA Clients, District Judge Says CFPB Rule Does Not Apply in Sixth Circuit

In Mixed Ruling for NCLA Clients, District Judge Says CFPB Rule Does Not Apply in Sixth Circuit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

The Property Management Connection, LLC, et al. v. Dave Uejio, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, et al.

Washington, D.C., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New Civil Liberties Alliance is celebrating a partial win for housing providers in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee indicated after hours on Friday that an Interim Final Rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) does not apply in the Sixth Circuit according to its own terms. The decision effectively shields housing providers in these states who, under the CFPB Rule, otherwise would face liability if they failed to make false and misleading statements to delinquent tenants facing eviction.

NCLA, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, represents The Property Management Connection, attorney Gordon Schoeffler, and the National Association of Residential Property Managers in a challenge against CFPB’s Interim Final Rule, Debt Collection Practices in Connection With the Global COVID-19 Pandemic. The Rule, implemented May 3, 2021, without public comment, required that anyone who seeks to collect unpaid residential rent must falsely inform tenants subject to eviction, in writing, that they are entitled to protection under the unlawful nationwide Halt Order on evictions issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  

On September 1, 2020, CDC issued its nationwide eviction moratorium. Since then, the Halt Order has been successfully challenged across the country, notably in the Sixth Circuit case Tiger Lily, LLC, et al. v. HUD, et al., in which NCLA filed an amicus brief. CFPB disclaimed the Sixth Circuit’s Tiger Lily decision as not being “a binding Circuit decision on the merits of the case.” But the Sixth Circuit did not equivocate; a panel of judges held in a published opinion that Congress did not “grant the CDC the power it claims” underlying the Halt Order. In its decision, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee said Tiger Lily is binding precedent. Hence, neither the CDC Halt Order nor the CFPB Rule applies to the Plaintiffs or to any other person in the four states that comprise the Sixth Circuit.

Under the CDC Order, housing providers cannot obtain evictions, but if they default on their mortgages and lose their properties, the banks can evict! CFPB put these housing providers in a further impossible position when the agency violated their First Amendment rights by ordering them to make false and inaccurate disclosures about the invalid Halt Order. CFPB chose to ignore the dilemma facing housing providers, but NCLA commends the District Court for righting this wrong in the Sixth Circuit. NCLA will move for summary judgment and seek a final declaratory ruling, to protect all housing providers from the CFPB Rule.

NCLA released the following statements:

“While CFPB has insisted that housing providers within the Sixth Circuit are bound to make false statements to tenants about an invalid eviction moratorium, the District Court resoundingly rejected that idea and declared the Rule inapplicable within this jurisdiction. The District Court also encouraged other courts to follow its lead in rejecting CFPB’s lawless power grab.”
Caleb Kruckenberg, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

 “CFPB cannot make people lie about the unlawful actions of the CDC in the Sixth Circuit. Soon, if agencies are held to their lawful scope, it won’t be able to do so in the other circuits either.”    
John Vecchione, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.