In Mugabe’s village, relatives say he was very bitter before death

In the dusty village where Zimbabwe’s founding father Robert Mugabe grew up, family members speak of the deep bitterness Mugabe felt from his ousting as head of state two years ago until his death in Singapore on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Living conditions ‘rapidly deteriorating’ after storm in Bahamas: aid group - September 7, 2019
- White House Democratic hopefuls woo pivotal New Hampshire vote - September 7, 2019
- U.S. House panel poised to spell out Trump impeachment probe: source - September 7, 2019