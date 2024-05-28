Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan is warning Republicans in Washington, D.C., that he won’t be a reliable vote if Maryland chooses to send him to the Capitol.
In a new TV ad aired Tuesday, the former Maryland governor stressed his bipartisan bona fides. “In the Senate, Republicans can’t count on my vote. But then again, neither can Democrats,” he said.
BALANCE OF POWER: FILIBUSTER FATE COULD COME DOWN TO 2024 SENATE ELECTIONS
