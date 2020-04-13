In oil market sunk by coronavirus, giant output cuts make ripple, not big waves

Muted oil price gains on Monday show record output cuts by giant producers will still leave them with a mountain to climb to restore market balance, industry watchers said, with the coronavirus pandemic decimating demand just as stocks swell.
