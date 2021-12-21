IN-SHAPE CERES REOPENS JAN 1 2022

Just in time for New Year’s Resolutions

In-Shape Ceres to open Jan 1, 2022. In-Shape is putting the final touches on its newly remodeled Ceres location – like installing this brand new dynamic turf area for functional training. In-Shape Ceres will deliver the best fitness experience in the area.

STOCKTON, CA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In-Shape Health Clubs, California’s top community destination for health and fitness, announced it will open the doors of it’s newly revamped location in Ceres, California on Jan 1, 2022. The beautifully renovated resort-style club expanded its fitness offering to better serve the Ceres community.

In-Shape added two new fitness studios, a dynamic new new turf area in the center of the club, and doubled the size of the weight room. The club also has a dedicated cardio area, 29-minute circuit training, a large kid zone and indoor pool and sauna.

The newly remodeled 33,601 square foot location located on Mitchell Road will be hosting a Grand Opening party on January 4 from 4-7pm with a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor of Ceres at 3pm that day. It will be an afternoon of fun with free gifts for all attendees, complimentary refreshments from Mango Crazy caterer, fitness contests on the new turf, a raffle to win a free membership for the year, and a special membership promotion for all new members.

“Grand Opening festivities will be in full force on January 4, so I’m hoping to see all our past members, friends and neighbors from Ceres plus lots of new faces. I can’t wait to show off our new club to everyone,” said Reigna Chavez, general manager of In-Shape Ceres. “We’ll have a special membership promotion available in-club and online that you definitely won’t want to miss out on,” she finished.

In addition to bringing the best in fitness to the Ceres community, In-Shape is also looking for local Ceres residents to build out its team. With roles to fill from entry level to leadership positions, In-Shape will be looking for friendly, driven team members who are passionate about fitness. Visit www.inshape.com/careers for more information.

Membership at In-Shape Ceres, a resort location, will include unlimited use of the club, the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna and a wide variety of studio classes including, Les Mills, Zumba, dance, strength, yoga, barre, aqua, senior classes, cycle and more. Plus, at In-Shape you can customize your membership based on the number of clubs you want to go to so you can stay fit on the go. For more information and updates on the club visit www.inshape.com/ceres.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs is on a mission to create fitness experiences that motivate and support their communities to live life well. Operating 45 full-service health clubs throughout California, In-Shape delivers a safe, supportive and welcoming culture that positively impacts the communities it serves. For 40 years, In-Shape has inspired daily fitness and wellness practices for all as the premier community destination for health and fitness. At In-Shape members can expect a premier experience with functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle, wellness seminars and virtual workouts for members to access anytime, anywhere. Live life well at In-Shape.

