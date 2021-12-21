Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / IN-SHAPE CERES REOPENS JAN 1 2022

IN-SHAPE CERES REOPENS JAN 1 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Just in time for New Year’s Resolutions

In-Shape Ceres to open Jan 1, 2022.

In-Shape is putting the final touches on its newly remodeled Ceres location - like installing this brand new dynamic turf area for functional training. In-Shape Ceres will deliver the best fitness experience in the area.

In-Shape is putting the final touches on its newly remodeled Ceres location – like installing this brand new dynamic turf area for functional training. In-Shape Ceres will deliver the best fitness experience in the area.

STOCKTON, CA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In-Shape Health Clubs, California’s top community destination for health and fitness, announced it will open the doors of it’s newly revamped location in Ceres, California on Jan 1, 2022. The beautifully renovated resort-style club expanded its fitness offering to better serve the Ceres community.  

In-Shape added two new fitness studios, a dynamic new new turf area in the center of the club, and doubled the size of the weight room. The club also has a dedicated cardio area, 29-minute circuit training, a large kid zone and indoor pool and sauna.

The newly remodeled 33,601 square foot location located on Mitchell Road will be hosting a Grand Opening party on January 4 from 4-7pm with a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor of Ceres at 3pm that day. It will be an afternoon of fun with free gifts for all attendees, complimentary refreshments from Mango Crazy caterer, fitness contests on the new turf, a raffle to win a free membership for the year, and a special membership promotion for all new members.

 “Grand Opening festivities will be in full force on January 4, so I’m hoping to see all our past members, friends and neighbors from Ceres plus lots of new faces. I can’t wait to show off our new club to everyone,” said Reigna Chavez, general manager of In-Shape Ceres.  “We’ll have a special membership promotion available in-club and online that you definitely won’t want to miss out on,” she finished.

In addition to bringing the best in fitness to the Ceres community, In-Shape is also looking for local Ceres residents to build out its team. With roles to fill from entry level to leadership positions, In-Shape will be looking for friendly, driven team members who are passionate about fitness. Visit www.inshape.com/careers for more information.

Membership at In-Shape Ceres, a resort location, will include unlimited use of the club, the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna and a wide variety of studio classes including, Les Mills, Zumba, dance, strength, yoga, barre, aqua, senior classes, cycle and more. Plus, at In-Shape you can customize your membership based on the number of clubs you want to go to so you can stay fit on the go. For more information and updates on the club visit www.inshape.com/ceres.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs is on a mission to create fitness experiences that motivate and support their communities to live life well. Operating 45 full-service health clubs throughout California, In-Shape delivers a safe, supportive and welcoming culture that positively impacts the communities it serves. For 40 years, In-Shape has inspired daily fitness and wellness practices for all as the premier community destination for health and fitness. At In-Shape members can expect a premier experience with functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle, wellness seminars and virtual workouts for members to access anytime, anywhere. Live life well at In-Shape.

Attachment

  • In-Shape Ceres to open Jan 1, 2022. 
CONTACT: Jacqueline Buchanan
In-Shape Health Clubs
(626) 590-2166
jacqueline.buchanan@inshape.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.