IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS HOSTS INDOOR PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

Port City Classic This Labor Day Weekend

Player enjoying one of the outdoor pickleball courts at In-Shape Health Clubs.

In-Shape Health Clubs has a vibrant community of pickleball enthusiasts. Come join the fun!

STOCKTON, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In-Shape Health Clubs, California’s top community destination for health and fitness, will host a special pickleball tournament on Labor Day Weekend. The Port City Classic will celebrate the fastest growing sport in the country with a tournament for 300 players at one of the only indoor courts in Northern California.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and for good reason. It’s fun, all levels can play and it’s a great way to stay active with the whole family which is a top priority for us at In-Shape,” said Rachelle Gardette, senior director of fitness. “We’re excited to host a tournament to connect with everyone in our pickleball community after such a long time apart. Plus, it’ll be nice to beat the summer sun and play on our indoor courts.”

The Port City Classic builds on the momentum of In-Shape’s Stacy Strong Tournament – a pickleball tournament In-Shape held to raise money for the Special Olympics and to honor the life of a member who was incredibly passionate about the sport and the cause.

“We are committed to reconnecting our community and the Port City Classic is a great place start. This event kicks off a number of fitness events happening this fall – all designed to help our communities live life well,” Ms. Gardette said.

The three-day event held at In-Shape Stockton West Lane is open to non-members and kicks off on September 3. The $50 per division registration fee includes a special Port City Classic event hat and bottled water. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Everyone is welcome and all levels are encouraged. Register here: https://www.pickleballtournaments.com/tournamentinfo.pl?tid=5369

Mask policy: all participants who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask. Unvaccinated participants will be required to wear a mask. Event venue: In-Shape Health Clubs, 1074 E. Bianchi Rd., Stockton, CA 95210, Stockton, United States

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates full-service health clubs throughout California. For over 35 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. As the premier community destination for health and fitness, In-Shape provides functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle and new virtual fitness classes. That’s the #inshapeattitude.

Attachments

InShape Pickleball

CTM_9912

CONTACT: Jacqueline Buchanan In-Shape Health Clubs 6265902166 [email protected]