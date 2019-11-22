In suburban Virginia, divisions over impeachment on display

Cheers, boos and frequent applause reflected the intense partisan divide over the possible impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump during a town hall meeting with voters in the liberal suburbs of Virginia on Thursday.
