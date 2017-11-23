In Thanksgiving message, Trump hails military gains and ‘big, beautiful, fat tax cuts’

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump gave a bullish Thanksgiving address to troops overseas on Thursday, hailing progress in Afghanistan and against ISIS, and telling them they were fighting for “something real,” including a stock market at record highs and his promised “big, beautiful fat tax cuts.”
