There were more than 1,000 apprehensions of Chinese nationals crossing the U.S. border illegally in the last week, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source tells Fox News.
Border Patrol agents apprehended 1,026 Chinese nationals in the last week alone, the source said. Of those, 98.5% were caught in the San Diego Sector.
San Diego saw 1,011 encounters, Yuma Sector saw 10, while there were two in El Centro Sector and two at the northern border. There were no apprehensions of
