Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / In the most critical time of year for Oracle contract negotiations, Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) offers reviews of proposed deals

In the most critical time of year for Oracle contract negotiations, Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) offers reviews of proposed deals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Software Licensing Consultants (SLC), the original Oracle licensing consulting firm, announced today that through May 31, 2022, the firm is offering no-obligation reviews of deals for new and existing Oracle clients working to negotiate their contracts.

“May is the end of Oracle’s fiscal year and about half of their annual business happens in the homestretch we’re now entering,” said SLC CEO Ed Ramirez. “The company’s notorious negotiation tactics can add to the pressure. If your company has a licensing deal, renewal or audit settlement on the table, don’t let Oracle push you into hasty decisions and unnecessary expense. SLC is the master at Oracle negotiations and we help navigate companies to better deals.”

To support companies during this high-stress final push, SLC has a variety of pricing models to fit budgets, including offering its services on a contingency basis and getting paid from the savings secured on behalf of the client, said Vice President of Business Development Evan Boyd.

“We’re a team of former Oracle insiders, so we know exactly how to quickly dig through contracts and identify aggressive savings that others miss,” Boyd said. “Oracle is one of the toughest negotiators around, but we’ve saved clients more than $1 billion in the past 18 years. We’ll help you understand if you’re getting the best possible deal, including benchmarking your potential savings, so it’s worth having us take a closer look with you.”

For more information about Software Licensing Consultants, please visit www.SLC.us.com.

About SLC (Software Licensing Consultants)
Founded in 2004 by former Oracle executives, SLC is the leading advisory on all-things Oracle, including contract and audit negotiations, licensing policies, maintenance and ULA certification. SLC is the original Oracle licensing firm and has helped thousands of clients save more than $1 billion.

Contact:
Evan Boyd
evan@SLC.us.com
(925) 961-9741 ext. 27

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.