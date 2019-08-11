In three shaken U.S. cities, Lady Gaga tries to channel ‘fury into hope’

In El Paso, Texas, there are books for third-grade students, many of whom have none at home. Disabled students in Dayton, Ohio, will get bouncy chairs to help calm them for learning. Science kits will go to fifth graders in Gilroy, California.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Five children dead in Pennsylvania house fire - August 11, 2019
- Russia tells Google not to advertise ‘illegal’ events after election protests - August 11, 2019
- Lawyers say Epstein victims to sue financier’s estate this week - August 11, 2019