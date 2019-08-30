In Trump’s team, misgivings emerge over any deal with Taliban in Afghanistan: U.S. officials

As negotiators work to nail down an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, misgivings have grown among some Trump administration officials and lawmakers that it will erode the United States’ ability to thwart attacks from there, U.S. officials said.
