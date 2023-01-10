Farmington, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is projected to grow from USD 71.43 Billion in 2022 to USD 107.42 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast. The growing number of infectious diseases, like HIV and cancer, around the world is a big reason why the market is growing. These diseases need new ways to diagnose them and keep an eye on how well they are working. For example, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) says that in 2019, antiretroviral treatment was given to 24.5 million people with HIV around the world. During the forecast period, the growth of the global market is also likely to be fueled by an increase in government involvement in stopping the spread of infectious diseases and a rise in the demand for quality assessment support and systems that can make a diagnosis right away.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021 , Zeptometrix Corporation (USA) announced the immediate availability of ready-to-use NATSARS (COV2)-ERC for laboratory QC and test validation.

, Zeptometrix Corporation (USA) announced the immediate availability of ready-to-use NATSARS (COV2)-ERC for laboratory QC and test validation. In July 2021 , Quidel Corporation (USA) received CE marking for its innovative Savanna multi-molecular analyzer and Savanna RVP4 assay (Respiratory Virus Panel-4).

, Quidel Corporation (USA) received CE marking for its innovative Savanna multi-molecular analyzer and Savanna RVP4 assay (Respiratory Virus Panel-4). In June 2021 , LGC SeraCare (USA) expanded its SARS-CoV-2 molecular quality solution line to include the AccuPlex SARS-CoV-2 Variant Panel 1.

, LGC SeraCare (USA) expanded its SARS-CoV-2 molecular quality solution line to include the AccuPlex SARS-CoV-2 Variant Panel 1. In June 2021, Abbott Laboratories (USA) received the CE mark for Panbio Rapid Antigen self-test. It has helped the company expand its reach across Europe for fast and reliable COVID-19 testing.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, North America was the leader in the global in vitro diagnostic quality control market, and it is expected to stay at the top throughout the evaluation period. This is because there is a growing demand for technologically advanced multi-assay controls and strict rules about how to use controls. Based on the assessment timeline, the APAC region is thought to be a fast-growing area with a lot of market potential. This is because the number of companies that make products is growing. The Asia Pacific Federation of Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine is also making IVD more useful. Because of this, more people are becoming aware of how important early and accurate diagnosis is. This drives demand for products, which in turn drives the IVD quality control market in the region. The growth of the market will also be helped by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW), the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Evaluation Agency (PMDA), and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 71.43 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 107.42 Billion By Type Quality Controls, Data Management, Quality Assurance Services, Other By Applications Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Coagulation/Hemostasis, Other By End-User Hospitals, Clinical/ Reference Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Others By Companies Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne, Hologic Inc. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Increase in Accredited Clinical Laboratories

Increased third-party quality control services

A favourable presence of regulatory bodies

Market Restraint:

High-cost IVD quality control services

Adverse reimbursement scenarios in the IVD industry

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne, Hologic Inc., and others.

By Type

Quality Controls

Data Management

Quality Assurance Services

Other

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinical/ Reference Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Other

By Application

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Coagulation/Hemostasis

Other

