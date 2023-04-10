North America is a prominent market for in vivo toxicology with a market size of USD 2.1 Bn in 2022. It is projected that the region will have a market worth USD 3.9 Bn by 2033.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to market research by TMR, the global in vivo toxicology industry is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The global business was valued at USD 5.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.5 Bn by 2033 with CAGR of 5.6%.

In vivo toxicology is significant in identifying the relative toxicity and providing detailed analysis of the effect of particular diseases on human health through animal tests. The inferences based on the observation of animals and the effects of toxicity on various organs can assist medical professionals in identifying potential health threats and prescribing safe medicines accordingly. In vivo toxicology plays a crucial role in drug development, as it involves the development of medicine and vaccines using clinical inferences based on animal testing and research

In Vivo Toxicology Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 5.2 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 9.5 Bn by 2033 Growth Rate 5.6% Forecast Period 2023–2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Segmentation By Product, Test Type, Testing Facility, Toxicity End Point and End User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Charles River Laboratories, THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., genOway, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, BioSpace, and Bio-Rad Laboratories

The biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries are focusing on the development of effective drugs with the integration of advanced technology. During the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the in vivo toxicology market witnessed lucrative growth owing to the rise in demand for drug development for COVID-19 patients. Thus, in vivo toxicology served as a prominent testing method during the pandemic and enhanced the process of vaccine and drug development, which in turn propelled business growth.

In Vivo Toxicology Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in incidence of various diseases, including cancer and diabetes, has created growth opportunities in the global market. Biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries are focusing on developing novel and efficient technologies, such as gene therapy, through toxicology testing. These aspects are driving global industry growth.

In vivo studies in toxicology involve the development of effective drugs and vaccines through animal testing. The observation and inferences of research outcomes assist professionals to identify and cure diseases effectively. It also helps increase the efficacy of drugs and vaccines.

Emerging trends in the healthcare sector to provide effective treatment procedures through relentless research & development have created attractive growth prospects for the global market. Furthermore, rise in investment in developing drugs, vaccines, and therapeutics with precision is likely to augment the global industry.

Key Findings of In Vivo Toxicology Market

In terms of product, the consumables segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Increase in usage of kits and reagents in R&D activities has increased demand for consumables, which in turn is likely to drive the segment.

Based on end-user, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to witness significant growth as a result of exhaustive research in the healthcare sector to produce efficient lines of treatment. This involves toxicity testing, drug development, and other R&D. Increase in demand for toxicology testing has influenced the growth of the segment.

In Vivo Toxicology Market: Regional Dynamics

The market in North America was valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022. The region is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and government funding for research & development are expected to accelerate market expansion in the region. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of lung cancer in countries such as the U.S. has created a pressing need for the evaluation of toxicity involved in targeted therapies, chemotherapy drugs, and other treatment procedures.

The market in Europe is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of hepatitis B and increase in contract research activities, especially in countries such as the U.K., is projected to spur the in vivo toxicology market in the region.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities, as a result of increased clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of drugs and the development of novel drugs and therapies in countries such as India and China.

In Vivo Toxicology Market: Competitive Landscape

Research & development is crucial for the growth of the global in vivo toxicology market. Players are investing in R&D activities to gain competitive advantage. Major players engage in strategic alliances through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships. These activities strengthen the influence of the players.

Key players operating in the global market are:

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

BioSpace

Danaher Corporation

THE JACKSON LABORATORY

BioRad Laboratories

In Vivo Toxicology Market: Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Reagents & Kits

Animal Models

By Test Type

Acute

Sub-acute

Sub-chronic

Chronic Test Type

By Testing Facility

Outsourced Testing Facility

In-house Testing Facility

By Toxicity End Point

Immunotoxicity

Systemic Toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Genotoxicity

Development and Reproductive Toxicity

Other Toxicity End Point

By End-user

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

